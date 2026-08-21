Friday, August 21, 2026 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsSouth Africa ETA FeeRevanth Reddy's US Trip CancelledCanada Visa Wait TimeGold and Silver Price TodayAugmont Enterprise IPOHy-Tech Engineers IPOAnti-Reservation ProtestSC on CBSE Language Policy
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Group signs lease agreement with HealthEdge for Brigade Square in Thiruvananthapuram

Brigade Group signs lease agreement with HealthEdge for Brigade Square in Thiruvananthapuram

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Brigade Group has signed up a lease agreement with HealthEdge, a U.S. headquartered healthcare technology company backed by Bain Capital, for a super built-up area of approximately 1.62 lakh sq. ft. across 11 floors of Brigade's first IT Office building, Brigade Square in Thiruvananthapuram.

HealthEdge provides AI-powered software and technology-enabled services that help health plans modernize healthcare administration. With an integrated platform spanning claims administration, payment accuracy, provider network management, care management, and risk adjustment, HealthEdge enables health plans to harness automation and AI to deliver frictionless, cost-effective healthcare experiences.

Located in Technopark Phase1, Brigade Square is a 2 lakh sq. ft. IT office building designed to support the evolving requirements of technology-driven businesses. This marks an important milestone in Brigade Group's expansion in Thiruvananthapuram and reinforces the city's growing appeal as a destination for global technology and healthcare companies.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma signs in-licensing deal for Insulin Aspart and Insulin Degludec

Mankind Pharma signs in-licensing deal for Insulin Aspart and Insulin Degludec

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO subscribed 21.65 times

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO subscribed 21.65 times

S&S Power Switchgear hits the roof after subsidiary bags Rs 50-cr order from Vedanta Aluminium

S&S Power Switchgear hits the roof after subsidiary bags Rs 50-cr order from Vedanta Aluminium

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alacrity Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alacrity Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST