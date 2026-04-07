Brigade Group signs management agreement with Hyatt

For upcoming properties in Devanahalli, Bengaluru and Chennai ECR

BCV Developers, part of the Brigade Group, today announced the signing of Hyatt House Bengaluru Devanahalli with Hyatt. Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHVL) had earlier signed with Hyatt for Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR.

Brigade Hotel Ventures had signed a management agreement with Hyatt for Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR, a premier beachfront hotel on the scenic southeastern coast of India. With plans to open in 2029, Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR will debut on an expansive beachfront site, offering an exclusive and immersive stay with approx. 200 guest rooms, five distinct dining venues including a signature restaurant, two specialty restaurants, a pool bar, a lobby lounge, wellness facilities, and multiple sophisticated event spaces. The hotel facilities will cater to premium leisure and business travellers and will be ideal for wedding buy outs, staycations and MICE.

BCV Developers signed a management agreement with Hyatt for Hyatt House Bengaluru Devanahalli. This greenfield development, with plans to open in 2027, will feature 135 serviced apartments designed for both extended stays and short getaways. Located just 20 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, the serviced apartments will serve the rapidly growing Devanahalli tech corridor, which includes upcoming IT Parks, the Aerospace Science Park, and the planned Financial City. Amenities will include an all-day restaurant, a bar, meeting spaces, a swimming pool, and a fitness center.