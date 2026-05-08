Brigade Hotel and Marriott open Courtyard by Marriott Kochi Infopark

Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHVL) and Marriott today announced the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Kochi Infopark, an upgraded and rebranded hotel formerly operating as Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark. Located in Kakkanad, adjoining Infopark Kochi in the IT corridor, the hotel represents a strategic asset upgrade by BHVL in one of the city's strongest business districts.

Courtyard by Marriott Kochi Infopark features 218 rooms and suites with flexible workspaces, smart TVs and high-speed WiFi, and is located in Kakkanad, adjoining Infopark Kochi in the IT corridor, around 45 minutes from Cochin International Airport. The hotel offers over 8,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space across four venues, four dining options including Clove, All Spice, Caper and a lobby-level Deli, and recreational facilities such as a rooftop infinity pool, 24/7 fitness centre and spa, with Fort Kochi, the Dutch Palace and Thrikkakara Temple among nearby attractions.