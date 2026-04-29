Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 102.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 136.39 croreNet profit of Brigade Hotel Ventures rose 102.47% to Rs 22.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 136.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 189.69% to Rs 58.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 525.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 468.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales136.39134.11 2 525.03468.25 12 OPM %35.5837.51 -33.1235.12 - PBDT48.0232.31 49 140.7894.31 49 PBT33.8018.01 88 86.3944.51 94 NP22.9811.35 102 58.4620.18 190
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST