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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 156.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 156.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 2.32% to Rs 127.04 crore

Net profit of Brigade Hotel Ventures rose 156.84% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 127.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales127.04124.16 2 OPM %32.8232.98 -PBDT36.7822.92 60 PBT23.259.62 142 NP15.956.21 157

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST