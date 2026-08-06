Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 156.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.32% to Rs 127.04 crore

Net profit of Brigade Hotel Ventures rose 156.84% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 127.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.127.04124.1632.8232.9836.7822.9223.259.6215.956.21

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