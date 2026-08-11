Bright Brothers consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.77% to Rs 123.09 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers declined 5.99% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.77% to Rs 123.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.123.09101.087.208.156.836.263.573.462.983.17

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