Brightcom Group announces acquisition of balance stake in The Perspective

Through its subsidiary - OnoMagic

OnoMagic, a partially owned subsidiary (through OMS - 100% owned direct subsidiary) of Brightcom Group (Brightcom), has acquired the remaining ownership interest in The Perspective, taking its ownership in the digital publishing platform to 100%.

The Perspective is a digital publishing platform built around the idea of encouraging audiences to explore viewpoints beyond their own. Its approach brings together journalism, design and behavioural psychology to create content and experiences that encourage readers to engage with different perspectives across current affairs, politics, sports, entertainment and other areas of public interest.