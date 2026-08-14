Brightcom Group announces acquisition of balance stake in The Perspective
Through its subsidiary - OnoMagic
OnoMagic, a partially owned subsidiary (through OMS - 100% owned direct subsidiary) of Brightcom Group (Brightcom), has acquired the remaining ownership interest in The Perspective, taking its ownership in the digital publishing platform to 100%.
The Perspective is a digital publishing platform built around the idea of encouraging audiences to explore viewpoints beyond their own. Its approach brings together journalism, design and behavioural psychology to create content and experiences that encourage readers to engage with different perspectives across current affairs, politics, sports, entertainment and other areas of public interest.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST