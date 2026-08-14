Friday, August 14, 2026 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brightcom Group announces acquisition of balance stake in The Perspective

Brightcom Group announces acquisition of balance stake in The Perspective

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Through its subsidiary - OnoMagic

OnoMagic, a partially owned subsidiary (through OMS - 100% owned direct subsidiary) of Brightcom Group (Brightcom), has acquired the remaining ownership interest in The Perspective, taking its ownership in the digital publishing platform to 100%.

The Perspective is a digital publishing platform built around the idea of encouraging audiences to explore viewpoints beyond their own. Its approach brings together journalism, design and behavioural psychology to create content and experiences that encourage readers to engage with different perspectives across current affairs, politics, sports, entertainment and other areas of public interest.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 34.52% in the June 2026 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 34.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 64.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 64.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Centum Electronics consolidated net profit rises 2239.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Centum Electronics consolidated net profit rises 2239.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 151.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 151.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST