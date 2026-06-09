Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 61.69% to Rs 1596.64 croreNet profit of Brightcom Group rose 72.22% to Rs 207.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.69% to Rs 1596.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 987.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.53% to Rs 962.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 710.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.61% to Rs 6928.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5146.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1596.64987.49 62 6928.065146.67 35 OPM %26.5025.96 -25.2925.68 - PBDT423.23256.29 65 1752.191321.57 33 PBT339.33174.10 95 1432.111014.70 41 NP207.83120.68 72 962.33710.04 36
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST