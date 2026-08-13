Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.43% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.43% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.820.5648.7878.570.200.240.200.240.150.19

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