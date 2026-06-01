Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 99.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.05% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance declined 99.15% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.05% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.23% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.21% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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