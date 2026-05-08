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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Inds Q4 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 678 cr

Britannia Inds Q4 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 678 cr

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit increased 21.14% to Rs 678.34 crore on 6.46% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,718.82 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 4.41% year on year to Rs 785.11 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses increased 6.18% to Rs 3,969.96 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 3,738.63 crore in Q4 FY25. The Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,489.01 crore (up 2.02% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 186.13 crore (up 13.14% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 18.68 crore (down 39.05% YoY) during the period.

 

For the year ended 31st March 2026, the net profit stood at Rs 2,537 crore, growing 16.5%, while consolidated sales stood at Rs 18,858 crore, registering a growth of 7.5% over the same period last year.

Rakshit Hargave, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said: The Business witnessed a steady start to the quarter, with growth of 9% in the first two months, before moderating to a lower number in March, primarily on account of supply disruptions in the International Business following the West Asia conflict. Over the year, we made significant strides in scaling our presence in the rapidly growing e-commerce channel, now contributing ~6% to the Domestic business, driven by e-commerce-first launches and a premium mix of offerings.

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Adjacent categories, including Croissant and Wafers, continued their strong momentum, while flagship brands such as Little Hearts and Jim Jam recorded robust double-digit growth. Recent innovations, including 50-50 Dipped and Doodh Marie Gold, have been well received and are gaining strong consumer traction

As we step into the new financial year, we have already initiated steps to mitigate any potential implication on the business, including input cost inflation, arising out of the ongoing conflict, and remain watchful of the evolving developments. Going forward, we will continue to focus on driving growth across core and adjacent categories through a robust pipeline of innovations, agile execution and higher investment in advertising & brands

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 90.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2026.

Britannia Industries (BIL) is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company's principal activity is the manufacture and sale of biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products.

Shares of Britannia Industries fell 4.36% to Rs 5,557.45 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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