Britannia Industries appoints Rakshit Hargave as CEO & MD

Britannia Industries said its shareholders have approved the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as chief executive officer (CEO) & managing director (MD) of the company through a postal ballot conducted via remote e-voting.

The companys board had earlier approved Hargaves appointment on 10 November 2025, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. His five-year term will run from 15 December 2025 to 14 December 2030, and he will not be liable to retire by rotation.

The results of the postal ballot were declared on Sunday, 15 March 2026, at 11:23 PM (IST).

Hargave is a seasoned consumer industry executive with extensive experience across India and international markets. Prior to this role, he served as CEO of Birla Opus, the paints venture of Aditya Birla Group.

He has also led operations for Beiersdorfs NIVEA business across India, Africa, ASEAN and ANZ regions. Earlier in his career, he worked with Hindustan Unilever as Chief Operating Officer at Lakme Lever and with Jubilant FoodWorks, where he played a key role in launching the iconic 30-minute delivery model for Dominos Pizza in India.

Hargave also had a stint at NestlIndia managing the Maggi noodles portfolio and worked with Tata Motors earlier in his career.

He holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) and a degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, which also honoured him with the Distinguished Young Alumni Award.

The company confirmed that Hargave is not related to any of the directors of Britannia and is not debarred from holding the office of director by any order from Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other authority.

Britannia Industries is an Indian multinational food products company, which sells biscuits, breads and dairy products.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 679.96 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.89% YoY from Rs 581.69 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit rose 3.89% from Rs 654.47 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 9.45% YoY to Rs 4,885.23 crore, compared with Rs 4,463.30 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue grew 2.80% from Rs 4,752.17 crore.

Shares of Britannia Industries shed 0.18% to Rs 5,797.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News