Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 4964.37 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 13.56% to Rs 591.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 520.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 4964.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4534.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4964.374534.8616.8916.59876.86783.06797.35701.02591.35520.72

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