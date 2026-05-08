Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.09% to Rs 4685.95 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 21.14% to Rs 678.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 559.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 4685.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4375.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.28% to Rs 2533.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2178.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 18858.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17535.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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