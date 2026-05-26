Britannia Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5321, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.4% slide in NIFTY and a 11.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5321, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 23982.1. The Sensex is at 76249.25, down 0.31%.Britannia Industries Ltd has lost around 6.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50157.75, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86450 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5321, down 0.35% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd tumbled 3.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.4% slide in NIFTY and a 11.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 50.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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