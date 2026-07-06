Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 1.44%, gains for five straight sessions

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5456.5, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% fall in NIFTY and a 9.84% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5456.5, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 7.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50096.4, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95916 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5470, up 1.18% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% fall in NIFTY and a 9.84% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 50.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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