Monday, July 06, 2026 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 1.44%, gains for five straight sessions

Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 1.44%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5456.5, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% fall in NIFTY and a 9.84% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5456.5, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 7.44% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50096.4, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95916 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5470, up 1.18% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% fall in NIFTY and a 9.84% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 50.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Spirits Ltd soars 2.02%, up for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd soars 2.02%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 3.34%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 3.34%, up for five straight sessions

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 2.09%, gains for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 2.09%, gains for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.11%, up for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.11%, up for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 2.38%, rises for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 2.38%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateDefence Stock TodayNykaa Share PriceSatluj BanIMD Weather ForecastTechnology NewsPersonal Finance