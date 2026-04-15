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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound eases from seven-week high as IMF cut UK growth estimate to 0.8% for this year

British Pound eases from seven-week high as IMF cut UK growth estimate to 0.8% for this year

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
British Pound slipped from seven-week high against the US dollar amid continued economic worries. The energy price shock from the Iran war will hit the UK the hardest of the world's advanced economies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated in its latest World Economic Outlook. The IMF cut its estimate for UK growth this year to 0.8%, from the 1.3% prediction made in January before hostilities began. The IMF suggested the UK, as a net importer of energy, remained sensitive to rapid rises in energy prices. This pulled down GBP/USD pair from highs around 1.3600 and it quotes at 1.3560 now, down marginally on the day. Pound has seen good gains over last few days but could see some pressure now as the economic growth is seen barely holding up this year. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 1.2667, up 0.77% on the day but are off highs around 1.2680 mark.
 

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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