British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators increased net short position in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 72686 contracts in the data reported through March 03, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 15614 net short contracts.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

