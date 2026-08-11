Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 44.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.78% to Rs 973.83 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 44.36% to Rs 179.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.78% to Rs 973.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.973.83641.6272.0270.14420.33257.50278.35152.74179.81124.56

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