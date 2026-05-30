Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.34% to Rs 20.21 crore

Net profit of Brooks Laboratories reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 24.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 85.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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