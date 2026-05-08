BSE consolidated net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 84.67% to Rs 1563.51 croreNet profit of BSE rose 61.27% to Rs 797.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 494.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.67% to Rs 1563.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 846.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.32% to Rs 2496.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1325.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.46% to Rs 4833.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2957.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1563.51846.64 85 4833.952957.34 63 OPM %66.5657.19 -63.6950.71 - PBDT1118.24688.94 62 3458.101861.25 86 PBT1063.45659.10 61 3299.141748.27 89 NP797.33494.42 61 2496.981325.89 88
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST