Thursday, May 07, 2026 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE Q4 PAT surges 61% YoY to Rs 797 cr

BSE Q4 PAT surges 61% YoY to Rs 797 cr

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reported 61.27% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 797.33 crore on 84.67% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1563.51 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 61.35% YoY to Rs 1,063.45 crore in Q4 FY26.

Operating EBITDA excluding core settlement gurantee fund (SGF) increased 36% YoY to Rs 1,061 crore in Q4 FY26. Margin increased 68% in Q4 FY26 as compared with 57% in Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 88.32% YoY to Rs 2,496.98 crore on 63.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,833.95 crore in FY26 over FY25.

 

Average daily turnover stood at Rs 7,950 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 7,766.6 crore in FY25.

During FY26, a total of 1,771 mainboard IPOs were listed on the exchange, raising Rs 10,900 crore. In the SME segment, 62 IPOs were listed, mobilising Rs 14,600 crore during the year.

Also Read

Air India

Air India board reviews losses, cost measures amid West Asia disruptions

LSG vs RCB live streaming

LSG vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

LSG vs RCB

LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Bengaluru eyeing top spot tonight; Toss at 7 PM IST

q1 results, company quarter 1

Hexaware Q1 net rises 7.5% to ₹351.6 cr, revenue up 12.6% at ₹3,613 cr

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: X/@mansukhmandviya)

Bengal workers to get ESIC coverage after Labour Codes rollout: Mandaviya

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY26. The record date has been fixed as Friday, 10 July 2026 and payment will be made on or before Thursday, 17 September 2026.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in multiple asset classes including, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, SME, startups and debt instruments.

The scrip rallied 3.35% to settle at Rs 3,981 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Real Estate offers strong growth prospects, has potential to scale beyond $5.8 trillion by 2047

Indian Real Estate offers strong growth prospects, has potential to scale beyond $5.8 trillion by 2047

Zen Technologies unveils suite of new products and defence tech solutions

Zen Technologies unveils suite of new products and defence tech solutions

Dabur India Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 369 cr

Dabur India Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 369 cr

Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO subscribed 16.50 times

Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO subscribed 16.50 times

Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuySwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayPolycab Q4 2026CBSE 12th Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table