BSE Q4 PAT surges 61% YoY to Rs 797 cr

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reported 61.27% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 797.33 crore on 84.67% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1563.51 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 61.35% YoY to Rs 1,063.45 crore in Q4 FY26.

Operating EBITDA excluding core settlement gurantee fund (SGF) increased 36% YoY to Rs 1,061 crore in Q4 FY26. Margin increased 68% in Q4 FY26 as compared with 57% in Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 88.32% YoY to Rs 2,496.98 crore on 63.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,833.95 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Average daily turnover stood at Rs 7,950 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 7,766.6 crore in FY25.

During FY26, a total of 1,771 mainboard IPOs were listed on the exchange, raising Rs 10,900 crore. In the SME segment, 62 IPOs were listed, mobilising Rs 14,600 crore during the year.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY26. The record date has been fixed as Friday, 10 July 2026 and payment will be made on or before Thursday, 17 September 2026.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in multiple asset classes including, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, SME, startups and debt instruments.

The scrip rallied 3.35% to settle at Rs 3,981 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News