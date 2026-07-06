BSE SME Adon Agro packs a premium punch on listing day

Adon Agro Commodities traded at Rs 82.16 on the BSE, a 17.37% premium to the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 78.25, a 11.79% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 82.16 and a low of Rs 78.25. About 31.04 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Adon Agro Commodities' IPO was subscribed 1.34 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 June 2026 and it closed on 1 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 62,90,000 shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to fund its incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Adon Agro Commodities sources, imports, processes and distributes dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries, offering products such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, raisins and dried fruits in bulk and under its retail brand, Hunger Nuts. The company also supplies customised corporate and festive gifting hampers and sources raw materials from India and overseas markets, including the UAE, Afghanistan, the US, Chile and Sri Lanka. It operates a processing facility in Navi Mumbai with an annual capacity of 4,800 tonnes for almonds and 2,000 tonnes for walnuts, generating revenue through bulk B2B sales, wholesale and corporate gifting, modern trade, exports and direct-to-consumer channels. As of 31 January 2026, the company served 871 customers and had a workforce of 62 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 287.33 crore and net profit of Rs 21.55 crore for the period ended 31 January 2026.

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