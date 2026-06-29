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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Anubhav Plast bends under listing pressure

BSE SME Anubhav Plast bends under listing pressure

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Anubhav Plast traded at Rs 76 on the BSE, a 5% discount to the issue price of Rs 80.

The scrip was listed at Rs 80, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 80 and a low of Rs 76. About 7.14 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Anubhav Plast's IPO was subscribed 2.10 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 June 2026 and it closed on 23 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 77 to Rs 80 per share

 

The IPO comprised 30 lakh equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the establishment of a new manufacturing facility for the production of crash barriers and solar panel structures within the existing manufacturing premises, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Anubhav Plast on 18 June 2026, raised Rs 6.78 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.48 lakh shares at Rs 80 each to 2 anchor investors.

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Anubhav Plast manufactures Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) steel pipes, tubes, hollow sections, and swaged steel tubular poles under the ANUBHAV brand. With over 30 years of industry experience, the company supplies ISI-certified products to sectors such as power transmission and distribution, street lighting, telecommunications, construction, irrigation, water supply, engineering, and fabrication. As of 31 March 2026, the company has a total of 35 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 80.49 crore and net profit of Rs 5.30 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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