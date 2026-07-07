BSE SME Atharva Poly-Plast moulds a strong market debut

Kratikal Tech traded at Rs 72.45 on the BSE, a 20.75% premium to the issue price of Rs 60.

The scrip was listed at Rs 69, a 15% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 72.45 and a low of Rs 69. About 22.04 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Atharva Poly-Plast's IPO was subscribed 10.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 June 2026 and it closed on 2 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 55 to Rs 60 per share.

The IPO comprised 45,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of machinery, repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Atharva Poly-Plast on 29 June 2026, raised Rs 7.64 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 12.74 lakh shares at Rs 60 each to 6 anchor investors.

Atharva Poly-Plast is a precision plastic components manufacturer serving industries such as furniture, home appliances, and automotive. The company specializes in injection-moulded products made from polypropylene (PP), ABS, HDPE, and engineering polymers. It offers end-to-end solutions, including mould design, prototyping, production, and quality assurance, while supporting both B2B manufacturing contracts and co-development projects. The company supplies customized plastic components to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, integrating raw materials and bought-out parts into finished products. As of 6 May 2026, the company employed 41 people.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 42.42 crore and net profit of Rs 4.73 crore for the period ended 31 January 2026.

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