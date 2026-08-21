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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME ENS Enterprises makes a measured market entrance

BSE SME ENS Enterprises makes a measured market entrance

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

ENS Enterprises traded at Rs 96.47 on the BSE, a 4.86% premium to the issue price of Rs 92.

The scrip was listed at Rs 96, a 4.35% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 0.5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 99 and a low of Rs 96. About 13.70 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

ENS Enterprises' IPO was subscribed 12.25 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 July 2026 and it closed on 18 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 87 to Rs 92 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 36,02,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 55.14% from 75% pre-offer.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for investment related to enhancement, maintenance and upgrading of existing products through manpower hiring; investment in upgradation of it infrastructure; repayment of borrowing; and to meet out the general corporate purposes.

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Ahead of the IPO, ENS Enterprises on Thursday, 13 August 2026, raised Rs 9.43 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.26 lakh shares at Rs 92 each to 2 anchor investors.

ENS Enterprises, established in 2016 and headquartered in Uttar Pradesh, is a digital commerce and software solutions provider serving clients across 12+ countries. It offers e-commerce, ONDC integration, software development, mobile applications, cloud and DevOps, and digital marketing services. The company also has SaaS products generating recurring subscription revenue. As of 30 June 2026, it had 100 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 51.37 crore and net profit of Rs 8.40 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:51 AM IST