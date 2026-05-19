BSE SME Goldline Pharmaceutical delivers a dose of listing gains

Goldline Pharmaceutical traded at Rs 56.77 on the BSE, a 32.02% premium to the issue price of Rs 43.

The scrip was listed at Rs 59.75, a 38.95% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 60 and a low of Rs 56.77. About 9.72 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Goldline Pharmaceutical's IPO was subscribed 781.85 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 May 2026 and it closed on 14 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 41 to Rs 43 per share.

The IPO comprised 27,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Goldline Pharmaceutical on 11 May 2026, raised Rs 3.14 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.32 lakh shares at Rs 43 each to 2 anchor investors.

Goldline Pharmaceuticals markets pharmaceutical products under the Goldline brand across five divisions - Goldline Pharma, Goldline Cardinal, Goldline Aayushman, Goldline InLife and Goldline Wellness. The company follows an asset-light model and does not manufacture its products directly. Instead, it partners with third-party manufacturers that produce medicines based on Goldlines specifications, market research and demand analysis. The products are sold exclusively under the Goldline brand through a distribution-led network comprising distributors, retailers and wholesalers. The company currently works with 15 manufacturers and 8 distributors to maintain supply chain stability and market reach. As of 31 December 2025, the company had approximately 112 employees across various roles and functions.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 21.41 crore and net profit of Rs 2.22 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

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