BSE SME Gulf Lloyds' market voyage begins in the red

Gulf Lloyds (India) traded at Rs 95 on the BSE, a 5% discount to the issue price of Rs 100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 100, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 100 and a low of Rs 95. About 83,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Gulf Lloyds (India)'s IPO was subscribed 10.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 July 2026 and it closed on 22 July 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 100 per share.

The IPO comprised 18,19,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 72.92% from 99.94% pre-offer.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for office premises, repayment of unsecured loan, working capital requirement and general corporate purpose.

Gulf Lloyds (India) provides third-party inspection, auditing, certification, testing and training services to public and private sector clients across multiple industries. Established in 2014, the company helps organisations ensure quality, safety and regulatory compliance through technical inspection and verification services. As of 31 May 2026, the company had a total workforce of 715 employees.

The company recorded consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 35.68 crore and consolidated net profit of Rs 4.30 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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