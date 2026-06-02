BSE SME Harikanta Overseas enters the bourse under a cloud

Harikanta Overseas traded at Rs 75.77 on the BSE, a 16.74% discount to the issue price of Rs 91.

The scrip was listed at Rs 79.75, a 12.36% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 79.75 and a low of Rs 75.77. About 2.76 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Harikanta Overseas' IPO was subscribed 1.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 May 2026 and it closed on 22 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was between Rs 91 to 96 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 27,70,000 shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards capital expenditure for factory premises, purchase of machinery, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Harikanta Overseas is engaged in the manufacturing of synthetic textile fabrics. Its product portfolio includes Ikat fabrics, polyester garment fabrics, saree fabrics, dhupion fabrics, poly linen, and natural fibre fabrics. The company primarily caters to womens wear, including sarees, dress materials, and kurtas, while also offering fabrics for mens kurtas. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat, spread across 953.93 square metres at Sai Ram Industrial Estate-2, Bamroli. In addition to serving domestic markets such as Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the company also exports its products to Bahrain, Singapore, and Thailand. As on 28 February 2026, the company had 111 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 26.08 crore and net profit of Rs 5.08 crore for the period ended 30 November 2025.

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