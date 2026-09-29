BSE SME Himalaya Nutravedics India starts on a healthy note

Himalaya Nutravedics India traded at Rs 122.50 on the BSE, representing a 15.57% premium over its issue price of Rs 106.

The scrip was listed at Rs 118, a premium of 11.32% to the IPO price. The stock is currently up 3.81% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 123.90 and a low of Rs 118. About 7 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

The IPO was subscribed 2.24 times. The price band was fixed at Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share, and the issue was open from 22 September 2026 to 24 September 2026.

The book-built issue comprised 24,99,600 equity shares and was entirely a fresh issue. The company raised Rs 7.53 crore from anchor investors, with 7,10,400 shares allotted on 21 September 2026.

Following the IPO, promoter and promoter group shareholding stood at 68.13%, compared with 95.14% before the issue.

The company plans to use Rs 13.75 crore from the net IPO proceeds to fund working capital requirements. Another Rs 7.50 crore will be used for business development and digital marketing activities. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Himalaya Nutravedics India is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Ayurvedic and nutraceutical formulations in India. It also undertakes third-party contract manufacturing for Ayurvedic and nutraceutical companies. Its product portfolio includes softgel and hardgel capsules, tablets, liquid orals and medicated oils across various wellness and therapeutic segments. As of 31 July 2026, the company had 86 employees.

Financially, total income increased 105% to Rs 43.12 crore in FY2026 from Rs 21 crore in FY2025. Profit after tax rose 231% to Rs 7.39 crore from Rs 2.23 crore, while EBITDA increased 171.24% to Rs 8.10 crore from Rs 2.99 crore. Total borrowings stood at Rs 5.13 crore as of 31 March 2026.

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