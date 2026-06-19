BSE SME Horizon Reclaim hits the road running on listing day

Horizon Reclaim (India) traded at Rs 143.45 on the BSE, a 39.27% premium to the issue price of Rs 103.

The scrip was listed at Rs 151, a 46.60% premium the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 152 and a low of Rs 143.45. About 20.56 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Horizon Reclaim (India)s IPO was subscribed 282.87 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 June 2026 and it closed on 16 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 98 to Rs 103 per share.

The IPO comprised 52,69,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company, pre-payment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding capital expenditure for the installation of additional plant & machinery and to meet general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Horizon Reclaim (India) on 11 June 2026, raised Rs 15.46 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.01 lakh shares at Rs 103 each to 5 anchor investors.

Horizon Reclaim (India) manufactures reclaimed rubber using recycled rubber waste such as used tyres, tubes, tread peelings and industrial scrap, including EPDM rubber. The company offers eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives to natural and synthetic rubber through its range of Natural Rubber Reclaim, Synthetic Rubber Reclaim and Crumb Rubber products. These products cater to diverse applications across footwear, automotive, construction, road infrastructure, sports surfaces and moulded rubber goods, with multiple grades available to meet specific customer requirements. As of 31 March 2026, the company had a workforce of 81 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 49.42 crore and net profit of Rs 10.50 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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