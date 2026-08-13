BSE SME LAPL Automotive hits the road with strong listing gains

LAPL Automotive traded at Rs 131.26 on the BSE, representing a 39.64% premium to its issue price of Rs 94.

The scrip was listed at Rs 135, marking an 43.62% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.77% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 139 and a low of Rs 129. About 15.90 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

LAPL Automotive's IPO was subscribed 320.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on 06 August 2026 and it closed on 10 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 88 to Rs 94 per share.

The IPO comprised 34,46,400 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure requirements of the company towards setting up an additional manufacturing unit at Auric City, Aurangabad, Maharashtra; repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding secured borrowings availed by the company; and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, LAPL Automotive on 5 July 2026, raised Rs 9.18 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.76 lakh shares at Rs 94 each to 8 anchor investors.

LAPL Automotive is an integrated automotive components manufacturer operating under both Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Original Brand Manufacturing (OBM) models. The company supplies a wide range of products, including automotive lighting systems, mirrors, plastic-moulded components, motors, and vehicle accessories, serving OEMs across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and electric vehicles. As of 30 June 2026, the company had a workforce of 73 permanent employees and 135 contract labour employees, providing a balanced mix of operational stability and flexibility.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 93.25 crore and net profit of Rs 8.63 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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