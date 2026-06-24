BSE SME Leapfrog Engineering Services makes a soft landing on D-Street

Leapfrog Engineering Services traded at Rs 23.10 on the BSE, a 0.43% premium to the issue price of Rs 23.

The scrip was listed at Rs 22, a 4.35% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 23.10 and a low of Rs 22. About 2.04 crore shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Leapfrog Engineering Services' IPO was subscribed 2.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 June 2026 and it closed on 19 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 3,46,08,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3,84,84,000 shares by existing shareholders.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds for the funding capital expenditure towards setting up assembling unit, working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Leapfrog Engineering Services is an integrated engineering solutions provider offering end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) services across sectors such as oil & gas, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and metals. The company handles the entire project lifecycle, including design, engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. Its offerings span electrical systems, instrumentation and industrial automation, fire protection and safety solutions, and building automation systems. Leapfrog also provides engineering consultancy, manufactures medium- and low-voltage switchgears, executes turnkey EPC projects, and offers operations and maintenance services. Its solutions include DCS/PLC upgrades, robotics-based automation, fire detection and suppression systems, HVAC controls, access management, video surveillance, and other technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, reliability, and safety. As of 30 April 2026, the company had 112 employees on its payroll and 60 contract workers.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 269.35 crore and net profit of Rs 18.25 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News