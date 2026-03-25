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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Novus Loyalty slips into discount after flat market debut

BSE SME Novus Loyalty slips into discount after flat market debut

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Novus Loyalty traded at Rs 138.70 on the NSE, a 5% discount to the issue price of Rs 146.

The scrip was listed at Rs 146, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 146 and a low of Rs 138.70. About 16.85 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Novus Loyalty's IPO was subscribed 1.51 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 March 2026 and it closed on 20 March 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 139 to Rs 146 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 41,20,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 33,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 8,20,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding of expenditure towards Investment in enhancement of existing products and development of new products, Business development and marketing activities including manpower hiring and general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisition.

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Ahead of the IPO, Novus Loyalty on 16 March 2026, raised Rs 16.50 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.30 lakh shares at Rs 146 each to 8 anchor investors.

Novus Loyalty is a technology-driven company offering loyalty and rewards solutions tailored for industries such as fintech, e-commerce, software, finance, banking, FMCG, and real estate. Focused on enhancing customer engagement, retention, and acquisition, the company has developed a modern, scalable loyalty platform using the latest technology stack. This platform delivers comprehensive, data-driven solutions that help enterprises build meaningful relationships with their customers. The company provides both customizable and ready-to-use program models, including point-based rewards, event-triggered campaigns, cashback systems, purchase-linked promotions, and digital vouchers. As of 31 January 2026, the company had total 50 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 71.41 crore and net profit of Rs 5.80 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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