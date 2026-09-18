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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Om Galaxy struggles to find its orbit, trades below IPO price

BSE SME Om Galaxy struggles to find its orbit, trades below IPO price

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Om Galaxy traded at Rs 88.05 on the BSE, a 2.17% discount to the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90.20, a 0.22% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.38% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 90.20 and a low of Rs 85.75. About 15.82 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Om Galaxy's IPO was subscribed 2 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2026 and it closed on 15 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was between Rs 85 - 90 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 83,45,600 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing unit and consolidating its existing manufacturing facilities, with the aim of expanding production capacity. Around Rs 74.66 crore is earmarked for the new manufacturing unit and capacity expansion, Rs 14 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings and the balance of about Rs 16.34 crore for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Om Galaxy on 9 September 2026, raised Rs 29.88 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 33.21 lakh shares at Rs 90 each to 12 anchor investors.

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Om Galaxy is engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of pipe-fitting and industrial moulds, automotive moulds, Hot Runner Systems (HRS) and cleaning products. Its products serve industries including building materials, plastics and polymers, automobiles, auto components, industrial and engineering sectors. The company also markets cleaning products under the WONDRA brand. The company had 585 permanent employees as on March 2026.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 124.68 crore and net profit of Rs 16.64 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST