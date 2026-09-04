BSE SME Paluck Technologies' market debut starts on a bumpy road

Paluck Technologies traded at Rs 47.98 on the BSE, a 0.04% discount to the issue price of Rs 48.

The scrip was listed at Rs 46.80, a 2.50% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.52% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 48 and a low of Rs 44.46. About 18.21 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Paluck Technologies' was subscribed 252.67 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and it closed on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 46 to Rs 48 per share.

The IPO comprised 68,76,000 equity shares. About 3,45,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 65,31,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards the purchase of new Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) machinery and DG sets ensuring compliance with prevailing environmental standards; Pre-payment/ re-payment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; funding the Working Capital requirement of the company and General Corporate Purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Paluck Technologies on 27 August 2026, raised Rs 9.38 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 48 each to 8 anchor investors.

Founded in 2009, Paluck Technologies has evolved from a diesel generator services provider into a diversified engineering services and infrastructure support company, with operations spanning automobile and engineering services, logistics and equipment rental, and telecom engineering. The company operates over 190 specialised vehicles, provides concrete transportation, infrastructure equipment rental and RMC plant setup services across multiple Indian states, and has managed more than 7,500 telecom sites across India. It also operates authorised service centres and dealerships for various OEMs, offering generator servicing, emission-control solutions, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler maintenance, and spare parts distribution. As of 28 February 2026, the company had a total of 192 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 105.02 crore and net profit of Rs 13.84 crore for the period ended 28 February 2026.

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