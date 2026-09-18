BSE SME Panchatv Bharat struggles to weave gains on market debut

Panchatv Bharat traded at Rs 122.55 on the BSE, a 12.46% discount to the issue price of Rs 140.

The scrip was listed at Rs 128.95, a 7.89% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 128.95 and a low of Rs 122.55. About 2.04 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Panchatv Bharat's IPO was subscribed 1.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2026 and it closed 15 September 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 140 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 17,56,000 equity shares. The promoter shareholding diluted to 65.02% post-issue from 92.91% pre-issue.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of approximately Rs 21.16 crore towards funding capital expenditure for the purchase of property and its renovation, modernisation and fit-out; meeting working capital requirements; and general corporate purposes.

Panchatv Bharat is a textile company engaged in the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of denim fabrics for mens and womens wear. The company follows an asset-light model, using third-party manufacturing facilities and also undertaking wholesale trading. Its products are marketed under the NJD brand and are supplied across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other Indian states.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 56.85 crore and net profit of Rs 4.03 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

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