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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Phychem Technologies makes a buoyant market debut

BSE SME Phychem Technologies makes a buoyant market debut

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Phychem Technologies traded at Rs 56.90 on the BSE, a 5.37% premium to the issue price of Rs 54.

The scrip was listed at Rs 56, a 3.70% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 1.61% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 58.50 and a low of Rs 54.50. About 11.20 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Phychem Technologies' IPO was subscribed 19.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 August 2026 and it closed on 2 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 19,38,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards part funding the capital expenditure towards setting up a new facility for manufacturing of sodium meta bisulphite, sodium bisulphite powder and ammonium bisulphite situated at Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and general corporate purposes

Ahead of the IPO, Phychem Technologies on 28 August 2026, raised Rs 4.11 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.62 lakh shares at Rs 54 each to 4 anchor investors.

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Phychem Technologies manufactures rotational molding compounds used as key raw materials for hollow plastic products. Its portfolio mainly includes customized polyethylene-based compounds made from Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and specialty additives. The company serves industries including construction, water management, agriculture, automotive and consumer products, and exports to several countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 56.46 crore and net profit of Rs 4.08 crore for financial year ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 10:33 AM IST