BSE SME Quanto Agroworld loses its footing after debut

Quanto Agroworld traded at Rs 63.65 on the BSE, down 5% from its issue price of Rs 67.

The scrip was listed at Rs 66.99, a 0.01% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower circuit of 5% from the listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 66.99 and a low of Rs 63.65. About 10.82 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

Quanto Agroworld's IPO was subscribed 1.37 times. The issue was open for subscription from 15 to 17 September 2026 at a price of Rs 67 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 46.30 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 31.02 crore at the issue price.

The company plans to use Rs 3.79 crore from the proceeds for capital expenditure on a distillation plant at Ravalgaon, Maharashtra, Rs 15.23 crore for expansion and development of farms and Rs 3.63 crore for prepayment or repayment of outstanding borrowings. Up to Rs 4.65 crore is proposed to be used for general corporate purposes.

Quanto Agroworld is engaged in the cultivation, processing and supply of medicinal and aromatic plants (MAPs) in India, with lemongrass as its primary crop. Incorporated in 2018, the company manufactures lemongrass-based botanical products and essential oils, with operations spanning cultivation, harvesting, steam distillation, packaging and bulk supply.

The company has access to approximately 424 acres of developed agricultural land under Maharashtra State Farming Corporation and another 312.57 acres under development. Its subsidiary, Quanto Agritech, has leased approximately 165.33 acres of private agricultural land.

Quanto Agroworld operates a distillation facility at Ravalgaon with a certified installed essential oil processing capacity of 11.25 metric tonnes per annum. The company plans to increase its processing capacity to approximately 56.25 metric tonnes per annum. It has 11 permanent employees.

For FY2026, consolidated sales increased 144.6% to Rs 40.35 crore. Profit before tax rose 35.2% to Rs 8.41 crore, while profit after tax increased 26.1% to Rs 8.38 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News