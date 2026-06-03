BSE SME Rajnandini Fashion India makes muted market debut

Rajnandini Fashion India traded at Rs 62.10 on the BSE, a 1.43% discount to the issue price of Rs 63.

The scrip was listed at Rs 63, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 1.43% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 64 and a low of Rs 60.15. About 13.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Rajnandini Fashion India's IPO was subscribed 189.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 May 2026 and it closed on 29 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 59 to Rs 63 per share.

The IPO comprised 28,90,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility, repayment of a portion of certain borrowings availed by the company, utilization towards working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Rajnandini Fashion India on 25 May 2026, raised Rs 5.15 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.18 lakh shares at Rs 63 each to 4 anchor investors.

Rajnandini Fashion India is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of womens apparel across ethnic and casual wear categories through both online and offline channels. Its ethnic wear portfolio includes unstitched dress materials, sarees, kurtis and kurta sets, while the casual wear segment comprises tops, tunics and maternity gowns made from fabrics such as poly-cotton, rayon, silk and cotton. The company operates through both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) segments. Under the B2C segment, it sells products directly to customers through various e-commerce platforms and its official website. As of 30 April 2026, the company had a total workforce of 146 permanent employees across its locations.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 30.25 crore and net profit of Rs 5.14 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News