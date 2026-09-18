Friday, September 18, 2026 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Raksan Transformers holds the line after flat listing

BSE SME Raksan Transformers holds the line after flat listing

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Raksan Transformers traded at Rs 271.05 on the BSE, a 0.71% discount to the issue price of Rs 273.

The scrip was listed at Rs 273, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.71% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 277 and a low of Rs 261.30. About 22.40 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Raksan Transformers' IPO was subscribed 43.76 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2026 and it closed on 15 September 2026). The price band of the IPO was between Rs 258 273 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 28,42,800 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11,00,000 equity shares. The promoter shareholding diluted to 74.32% post-issue from 94.22% pre-issue.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards funding capital expenditure for setting up a manufacturing facility at Liwaspur, Sub-Tehsil Rai, Sonepat, Haryana; meeting its working capital requirements; repayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company; and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

stock market highlights

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty near 23,300; India VIX down 3%

pvr

PVR Inox hits 52-week high, up 12% in 6 days post share buyback record date

Asian Games 2026 September 18 live news updates

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket- IND vs JPN Q/F match underway; Teqball- Quimcy into s/f

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver prices strengthen despite US Federal Reserve rate hike

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shapoor Mistry

Shapoorji Group chairman welcomes RBI decision, backs listing of Tata Sons

Ahead of the IPO, Raksans Transformers on 9 September 2026, raised Rs 42.86 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.70 lakh shares at Rs 273 each to 23 anchor investors.

Raksan Transformers is a manufacturer of distribution transformers, power transformers, solar-application transformers and special-purpose transformers. The company serves power generation, transmission and distribution networks, government entities, utilities, EPC contractors and industrial customers. The company had total 143 employees as on 31st March 2026.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 363.11 crore and net profit of Rs 33.60 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Veegaland Developers lists at premium

Veegaland Developers lists at premium

Brahmaputra Infra JV bags bridge construction contract of Rs 89.73 cr

Brahmaputra Infra JV bags bridge construction contract of Rs 89.73 cr

GPT Infra receives bridge works for railways worth Rs 483.72 cr

GPT Infra receives bridge works for railways worth Rs 483.72 cr

BSE SME Panchatv Bharat struggles to weave gains on market debut

BSE SME Panchatv Bharat struggles to weave gains on market debut

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchN Chandrasekaran ReappointmentEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST