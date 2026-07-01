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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Riyaasat Lifestyle fails to tailor a strong market debut

BSE SME Riyaasat Lifestyle fails to tailor a strong market debut

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Riyaasat Lifestyle traded at Rs 80.60 on the BSE, a 23.96% discount to the issue price of Rs 106.

The scrip was listed at Rs 84.80, a 20% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 84.80 and a low of Rs 80.60. About 32,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Riyaasat Lifestyle's IPO was subscribed 1.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 June 2026 and it closed on 19 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 28,48,800 shares .The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.49% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards capital expenditure for setting up four new showrooms, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

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Riyaasat Lifestyle is an ethnic wear retailer offering traditional and occasion wear for men and women, including kurtas, sherwanis, Jodhpuri suits, lehengas and gowns. The company operates through a network of exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and online sales channels. As of 31 March 2026, it had six EBOs across Gujarat and Maharashtra and also sold its products through its own e-commerce platform and leading online marketplaces. As of January 31, 2026, the company employed around 177 personnel, including skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled employees across various functions and departments, supporting its retail, operational, and business activities.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 27.86 crore and net profit of Rs 4.29 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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