Tuesday, August 18, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveShankesh Jewellers IPOStocks to WatchStocks to BuySuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Sham Foam loses its bounce, trades below IPO price

BSE SME Sham Foam loses its bounce, trades below IPO price

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Sham Foam traded at Rs 100.25 on the BSE, representing a 22.88% discount to its issue price of Rs 130.

The scrip was listed at Rs 104, marking an 20% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.61% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 109 and a low of Rs 98.80. About 18.80 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

Sham Foam's IPO was subscribed 2.44 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 August 2026 and it closed on 13 August 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 130 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 31,14,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 72.90% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for finance the capital expenditure requirements for civil construction, purchase of machineries and equipment for existing manufacturing facility; to part finance the requirement of working capital and; to meet general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts; Colgate Palmolive, Groww drive MidCap losses

Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi's film stays strong

PVR Inox rallies 23% in month, nears 52-week high; what’s driving stock?

PVR Inox rallies 23% in month, nears 52-week high; what's driving stock?

Devendra Nath Mahto

Jharkhand cancels exams after protests, Mahto ends 16-day fast: What's next

Indo MIM share price

Indo-MIM shares surge 10% post Q1 show, nearly double IPO investors' gains

Sham Foam is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of polyurethane foam (PU Foam), mattresses and other allied home comfort products, catering primarily to Indian consumers. The company also manufactures industrial-grade PU Foam, which is used across a wide range of industries in India. It offers a diversified product portfolio designed to meet the varied preferences and requirements of consumers. Its foam-based product range includes mattresses, pillows, furniture cushions, cushions and PU foam cores used in the manufacturing of finished home comfort products. The company had total manpower strength of 85 employees across various levels.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 92.32 crore and net profit of Rs 8.65 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Netweb Tech gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 4,885.90/share

Netweb Tech gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 4,885.90/share

Denta Water & Infra Solutions update on its flagship Mukkumpi lift irrigation project

Denta Water & Infra Solutions update on its flagship Mukkumpi lift irrigation project

Protean eGov Technologies bags digital family registry project

Protean eGov Technologies bags digital family registry project

Hatsun Agro gains as Arun Icecreams expands US presence

Hatsun Agro gains as Arun Icecreams expands US presence

Nelco drops after $20 million investment in pre-revenue satellite firm

Nelco drops after $20 million investment in pre-revenue satellite firm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 10:31 AM IST