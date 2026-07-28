BSE SME Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles' IPO ends with 186.34 times subscription

The offer received bids for 36.07 crore shares as against 19.36 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles received bids for 36,07,56,000 shares as against 19,36,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 186.34 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 5,79,10,000 shares, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) for 9,74,30,000 shares, while individual investors (IND category bidding for 2 lots) placed bids for 20,54,16,000 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (22 July 2026) and it closed on Friday (24 July 2026). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share. The minimum order quantity is 2,000 equity shares. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised 27,00,000 equity shares. About 1,36,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 25,64,000 equity shares.

The issue and the net issue will constitute 27.26% and 25.89% respectively of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles on Tuesday, 21 June 2026, raised Rs 5.35 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.64 lakh shares at Rs 70 each to 4 anchor investors.

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is a B2B cotton saree manufacturer and wholesaler in India. The company has been operating in the cotton saree segment since the 1990s, initially through trading and later transitioning into manufacturing through job work units and its own facility in Jetpur under the name Shree Brindavan Chandra Prints. The company sells products under its own brand Mala Saree and offers a wide range of designs catering to diverse customer preferences. The company follows a B2B distribution model with a network of over 105 brokers, 13 dealers, 69 wholesalers, and around 3,000 retailers across India. The company had total 47 employees.

The company recorded consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 211.97 crore and consolidated net profit of Rs 5.85 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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