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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles spins a premium listing

BSE SME Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles spins a premium listing

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles traded at Rs 126.35 on the BSE, a 80.50% premium to the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 133, a 90% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 139.65 and a low of Rs 126.35. About 10.24 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles' IPO was subscribed 186.34 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 July 2026 and it closed on 24 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 27,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles on 21 June 2026, raised Rs 5.35 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.64 lakh shares at Rs 70 each to 4 anchor investors.

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Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is a B2B manufacturer and wholesaler of cotton sarees, marketing its products under the "Mala Saree" brand. Based in Jetpur, the company operates a nationwide distribution network comprising over 105 brokers, 13 dealers, 69 wholesalers and around 3,000 retailers. It has been active in the cotton saree business since the 1990s and employed 47 people as of the latest available data.

The company recorded consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 211.97 crore and consolidated net profit of Rs 5.85 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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