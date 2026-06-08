BSE SME SMR Jewels struggles to sparkle in its stock market premiere

SMR Jewels traded at Rs 108.05 on the BSE, a 15.59% discount to the issue price of Rs 128.

The scrip was listed at Rs 102.95, a 19.57% discount the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 108.05 and a low of Rs 102.40. About 1.13 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

SMR Jewels' IPO was subscribed 1.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 May 2026 and it closed on 29 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 128 to Rs 135 per share.

The IPO comprised 49,80,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 40,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 9,80,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards construction of jewellery studio; funding towards repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by the company from banks and financial institutions; funding long term working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

SMR Jewels is engaged in the design and sale of heritage and contemporary jewellery. Its product portfolio includes designer heritage jewellery as well as daily-wear jewellery focused on simplicity, comfort, and durability. The company does not operate its own manufacturing facility and outsources production to skilled artisans and craftsmen engaged as job workers. It also offers jewellery customisation services, enabling customers to tailor designs to their preferences. Its business model combines in-house design capabilities, outsourced manufacturing, collaboration with artisans, and a structured distribution network.

The company operates a showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As of 31 March 2026, it had 23 permanent employees across various levels of the organisation.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 308.72 crore and net profit of Rs 18.56 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News