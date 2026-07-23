BSE SME Sotefin Bharat rides into the market with a smooth premium debut

Sotefin Bharat traded at Rs 215.25 on the BSE, a 15.11% premium to the issue price of Rs 187.

The scrip was listed at Rs 205, a 9.63% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 215.25 and a low of Rs 205. About 19.69 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sotefin Bharat's IPO was subscribed 3.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 July 2026 and it closed on 20 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 178 to Rs 187 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 48,00,000 shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the capital expenditure requirements for establishing a manufacturing facility in Kolkata, West Bengal, funding the capital expenditure requirements for the proposed new office premises, meeting the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Sotefin Bharat provides mechanised and automated parking solutions, offering end-to-end services from design and manufacturing to installation, operations and maintenance, and after-sales support. Its portfolio includes robotic, puzzle, tower and stack parking systems for residential, commercial and public infrastructure projects. As of 31 March 2026, the company had completed more than 55 projects and was executing over 30 projects across India, the US and Dubai. Its client base includes private real estate developers as well as government agencies such as Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Central Public Works Department, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation. As of 31 March 2026, the company had approximately 147 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 116.74 crore and net profit of Rs 17.36 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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