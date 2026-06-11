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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Vahh Chemicals colours its market debut with decent gains

BSE SME Vahh Chemicals colours its market debut with decent gains

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Vahh Chemicals traded at Rs 68 on the BSE, a 13.33% premium to the issue price of Rs 60.

The scrip was listed at Rs 70, a 16.67% premium the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.86% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 71 and a low of Rs 66.50. About 17.36 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Vahh Chemicals' IPO was subscribed 82.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 June 2026 and it closed on 8 June 2026.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 22,42,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 64.63% from 85.52% pre-IPO.

 

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from its fresh issue towards funding incremental working capital requirements, setting up a new manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat, repayment of existing borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

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Vahh Chemicals manufactures, supplies and trades textile auxiliary chemicals used in pre-treatment, dyeing, printing and finishing processes. The company offers both standard and customised formulations to dyeing and printing houses, serving various textile materials such as cotton, polyester, silk and synthetic blends. As of 30 September 2025, its portfolio comprised 92 SKUs, including specialty chemicals that provide properties such as water repellence, flame retardancy, antimicrobial protection, UV resistance and wrinkle-free finishes. Operating primarily under a B2B model, the company has a strong presence in Surat's textile market and runs a manufacturing facility spread across about 301.25 square meters. As of 30 September 2025, the company had a workforce of 29 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 43.15 crore and net profit of Rs 5.08 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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