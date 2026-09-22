BSE SME Vama Wovenfab comes under pressure after debut

Vama Wovenfab traded at Rs 323.95 on the BSE, down 5% from its issue price of Rs 341.

The scrip was listed at Rs 341, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower circuit of 5% from the listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 341 and a low of Rs 323.95. About 2.27 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

Vama Wovenfab's IPO was subscribed 2.58 times. The price band was fixed at Rs 324 to Rs 341 per share, with the issue open for subscription from 15 to 17 September 2026.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 14.53 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The company plans to use Rs 1.36 crore of the proceeds for capital expenditure towards construction of a shed, Rs 7.25 crore for the purchase of machinery and Rs 26.50 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, with the exact amount to be finalised based on the offer price.

Vama Wovenfab is an ISO 9001:2015-certified company engaged in manufacturing and selling polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven sack bags and fabric-based products. Its portfolio includes HDPE trampoline and coloured woven fabric sheets and loop-handle bags. The company also trades in plastic granules and provides customised bulk packaging solutions to B2B manufacturers and traders across agriculture, chemicals, food processing, food grains, sugar, fertilisers and cement industries.

The company operates a manufacturing unit in Nani Daman, Daman, which commenced production in 2013. As of FY2026, it had a sales presence across three states and one union territory. The company had 94 permanent employees as of 30 April 2026.

For FY2026, sales increased 176% to Rs 214.62 crore. Profit before tax rose 72% to Rs 15.33 crore, while profit after tax increased 68.9% to Rs 11.55 crore.

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