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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Vivekanand Cotspin spins up a decent debut

BSE SME Vivekanand Cotspin spins up a decent debut

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Vivekanand Cotspin traded at Rs 39.90 on the BSE, representing a 7.84% premium over its issue price of Rs 37.

The scrip was listed at Rs 38, a 2.70% premium to the IPO price. The stock is currently locked at the upper circuit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 39.90 and a low of Rs 38. About 16.14 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

Vivekanand Cotspin's IPO was subscribed 1.73 times. The price band was fixed at Rs 35 to Rs 37 per share. The issue was open for subscription from 21 September 2026 to 23 September 2026.

 

The issue comprised a fresh issue of 42.99 lakh shares. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure on plant and machinery, meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The company allotted 17.01 lakh shares to two anchor investors at Rs 37 per share.

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Vivekanand Cotspin is engaged in cotton processing and yarn manufacturing. Its operations include ginning raw cotton into cotton bales and cotton seeds, and spinning cotton bales into cotton yarn. Its product portfolio comprises cotton bales, cotton seeds and cotton yarn.

As of 30 May 2026, the company had 146 employees, including key managerial personnel.

For FY2026, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 408.01 crore, while profit after tax stood at Rs 3.68 crore.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:31 AM IST